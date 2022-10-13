Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on W. Wedbush raised their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas cut Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.96.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $31.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $298.00.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,833 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $67,326.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,176.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,397.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,833 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $67,326.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,359 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,176.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,442 shares of company stock valued at $902,497 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Wayfair by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Wishbone Management LP raised its position in Wayfair by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

