Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $987,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.5% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,886,544. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

NASDAQ COST opened at $466.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $206.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $514.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.