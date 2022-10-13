Wealth Architects LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $77.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.