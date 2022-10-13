Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 962 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,535,479. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

