Wealth Architects LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,747,056. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

