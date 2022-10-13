Wealth Architects LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,277,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

