Wealth Architects LLC Sells 269 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.97. The company had a trading volume of 120,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,365. The company has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

