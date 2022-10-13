Wealth Architects LLC Sells 55 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.13.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.26. 133,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.06 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.