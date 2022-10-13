Wealth Architects LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KGI Securities downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

SHOP traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,051,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

