Wedbush Weighs in on The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report issued on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duckhorn Portfolio’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

