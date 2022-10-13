Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Insulet (PODD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD):
- 10/12/2022 – Insulet is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Insulet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/23/2022 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/15/2022 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/7/2022 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/30/2022 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Insulet Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:PODD opened at $232.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.51. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 60.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,760,000 after buying an additional 303,355 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $45,014,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 106.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,723,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
