Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Insulet (PODD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD):

10/12/2022 – Insulet is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Insulet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2022 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/15/2022 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/7/2022 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/30/2022 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Insulet Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $232.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.51. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 60.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,760,000 after buying an additional 303,355 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $45,014,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 106.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,723,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

