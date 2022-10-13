Wells Fargo & Company Cuts ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $510.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $510.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $699.10.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.3 %

ASML stock opened at $398.33 on Monday. ASML has a twelve month low of $394.01 and a twelve month high of $881.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.85.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.