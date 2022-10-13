Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $147.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Hess Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $125.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.64. Hess has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Hess by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,741,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,973,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.



