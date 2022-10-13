Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 24.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

