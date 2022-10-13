WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $38.97 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,203 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $499.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

