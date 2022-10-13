Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Western Copper and Gold from $4.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Western Copper and Gold Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of WRN stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $200.11 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.13. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.40.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
