Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.16.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 70,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,515. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Western Union has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Western Union by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,647,000 after purchasing an additional 898,992 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Western Union by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,447,000 after purchasing an additional 415,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 445,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

