Western Union (NYSE:WU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.37.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Western Union has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Western Union by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after acquiring an additional 898,992 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Western Union by 5.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,447,000 after acquiring an additional 415,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 445,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.