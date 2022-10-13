WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $534,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,714,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,317,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,339. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41.

