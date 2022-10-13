Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.
Westlake Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:WLK opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Transactions at Westlake
In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
