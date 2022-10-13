Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.