WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 5.1%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 189,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,041,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of WeWork from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

WeWork Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Insider Transactions at WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.31 million. WeWork’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WeWork Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 23,500 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 40,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,239.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 113,500 shares of company stock worth $549,275 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WeWork by 4,959.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 168,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164,769 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 64.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 73,520 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 133.1% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,471,000 after buying an additional 3,304,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Further Reading

