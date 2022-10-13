WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $40,000 in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Etchart acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WD-40 Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $176.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of -0.18. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $163.61 and a fifty-two week high of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.28.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.43%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

