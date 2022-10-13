Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

