Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.70.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE WPM traded down C$0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$43.66. 570,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.19. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$39.05 and a 12-month high of C$65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a current ratio of 21.30.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$389.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.