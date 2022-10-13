WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Achieves $55.53 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $55.53 million and $708,175.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0746 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00022072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00265316 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001296 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003892 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016740 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteCoin (XWC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. WhiteCoin has a current supply of 944,201,250 with 744,201,249 in circulation. The last known price of WhiteCoin is 0.07421375 USD and is down -13.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $711,569.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://whitecoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

