WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.79

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.79 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 2504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.