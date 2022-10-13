Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.96

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 5670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

