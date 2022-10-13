World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE INT traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 23.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

