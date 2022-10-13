Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $19,344.45 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and $145.78 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for $19,344.45 or 0.99964070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 244,506 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped Bitcoin has a current supply of 244,506.46137105. The last known price of Wrapped Bitcoin is 19,071.54248733 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 623 active market(s) with $81,579,659.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wbtc.network.”

