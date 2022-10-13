Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last Week

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $101.61 million and $78.00 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.04241444 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

