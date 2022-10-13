Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE WH opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 884,079 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,899,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after buying an additional 243,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

