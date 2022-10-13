XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 101.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.

Institutional Trading of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

