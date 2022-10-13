XP Power Limited (XPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

XP Power Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 1,468 ($17.74) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £289.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 1,402 ($16.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,740 ($69.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,923.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,708.21.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,417 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($31.11) per share, with a total value of £36,487.75 ($44,088.63).

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

