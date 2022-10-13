XRP (XRP) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $23.97 billion and $2.85 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP Profile

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,267,435 coins and its circulating supply is 49,964,184,162 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XRP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP (XRP) is a cryptocurrency . XRP has a current supply of 99,989,267,435 with 49,964,184,162 in circulation. The last known price of XRP is 0.47074121 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 826 active market(s) with $1,522,918,076.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xrpl.org/.”

