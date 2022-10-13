Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Decreases Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NMRK stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.59. 47,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.80. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.36%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

