Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.25. 136,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

