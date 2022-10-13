Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 552.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.19.

ODFL stock traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.97. 38,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,033. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

