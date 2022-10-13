Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases 9,200 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.49.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.10. 138,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

