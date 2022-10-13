Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Perion Network comprises 0.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned about 0.09% of Perion Network worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 5,087.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 492,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 483,324 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Perion Network Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PERI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,171. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.