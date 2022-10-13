Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Reduces Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 245,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 84.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 231,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 105,919 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.91. 22,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,329. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.44%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.