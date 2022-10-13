Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 2,300 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Repligen makes up approximately 1.6% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Repligen by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 206,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,706,000 after buying an additional 44,470 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,732,000 after buying an additional 31,711 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,730,928. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Stephens increased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Repligen stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.21. 15,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

