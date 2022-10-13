Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 2,800 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,481.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Up 5.3 %

Pathward Financial stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.80. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Glen William Herrick purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,916.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,916.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr acquired 2,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.16 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $243,103 and have sold 1,750 shares valued at $62,245. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.