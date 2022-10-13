Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $321,000 Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned 0.06% of TravelCenters of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 82,786 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $822.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.74.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

