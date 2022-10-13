Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $344,000 Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $323,959.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,643.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $323,959.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,643.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,311 shares of company stock worth $5,900,331 over the last three months. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TheStreet downgraded StoneX Group from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

SNEX traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,742. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $528.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.60 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

