YUSD Stablecoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $218.42 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC on popular exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.42 million and approximately $370.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

