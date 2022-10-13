Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $29.12. 17,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 619,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Zai Lab Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.49). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 290.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 100.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $210,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 56.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $235,000.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

