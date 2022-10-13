Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

OTCMKTS ZLDPF opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

