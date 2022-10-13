Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 6% Higher

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. 10,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 726,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 454,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 454,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $744,750. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.