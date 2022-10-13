Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Reaches $406.80 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $406.80 million and $63.08 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,699,219,790 coins and its circulating supply is 13,407,752,637 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa (ZIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate ZIL through the process of mining. Zilliqa has a current supply of 16,696,081,103.28706 with 13,404,613,950.28706 in circulation. The last known price of Zilliqa is 0.0299311 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $23,699,580.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zilliqa.com/.”

