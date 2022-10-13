Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.89

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.89 and last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 180561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zillow Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 192,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zillow Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.